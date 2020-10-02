Nordstrom takes up to 40% off Barbour, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more

Nordstrom offers new fall markdowns up to 40% off with top brands featuring Barbour, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Barbour Kensington Quilted Jacket that’s marked down to $138. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $230. This quilted style is very stylish for the fall season and will be used for years to come with its timeless design. It’s also highly-packable, which is great for storing as well as traveling. I also love the corduroy collar and you can choose from either a navy or olive coloring. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Cole Haan’s Fall Sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

