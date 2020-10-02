After seeing a solid price drop for COVID-19 a few months ago, we are once again tracking Pocket Yoga Teacher on iOS for FREE. Regularly up to $10, developer Rainfrog has decided to offer its highly-rated home yoga app for FREE to all iOS users. Back in March the app only went FREE for 4-days, so jump on this while you can. In “just minutes,” Pocket Yoga Teacher will help you create your own routine from over 350 poses, including variations and transitional options, alongside suggestions, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

As we mentioned above, Pocket Yoga Teacher features hundreds of poses to choose from to create your ideal yoga practice. You can set the duration, side, and direction of each pose and implement “music from Spotify, your music library, or [the] built-in selection.” Users can then share custom routines with the Pocket Yoga Community or “email, message and AirDrop a practice to friends directly.”

Creating your custom yoga sequence has never been easier! It allows you to build, edit and share complete yoga practices. Make a practice in minutes: select your desired poses, adjust their order and duration, add music, and you’re done! Try your practice by following along with the voice guidance, or share it with the Pocket Yoga Community and see what they think. Perfect for yoga teachers or intermediate to advanced level yogis.

