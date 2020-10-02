Sunglass Hut takes up to 60% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, more + free shipping

Sunglass Hut is updating your shades with up to 60% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Michael Kors, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. Get ready for the snow season with the Oakley Airbrake XL Goggles that can be worn by both men or women alike. Originally priced at $270, however during the sale you can find them from $120. They’re available in four color options and feature a prism lens to help you see clearly down the slopes. It also features an adjustable large band with a logo that can easily fit around your helmet or head. It also has a padding around the face that’s breathable to add comfort throughout the day. Hit the jump to score even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Barbour, and more.

