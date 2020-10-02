Pick up a Tacklife car jump starter and get prepped for winter from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tacklife’s Amazon storefront is offering various car jump starters from $28. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 800A 18000mAh model at $45.48. As a comparison, it typically goes for $70 and was originally listed at $80. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With a compact design, 800A of power, and a built-in battery for smartphones, this model from Tacklife does is it all. You can count on up to 800A when jumpstarting your car, which should be enough for many vehicles on the market today. Meanwhile, the huge internal battery will also power up your smartphones and more via the 2.4A USB-A ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Alongside the jump starters on sale today, you can also grab the Tacklife 12V Mini Air Compressor for $27.98. That’s down from the usual $40 going rate and $50 original price. This model ships with everything you need to inflate car tires, bicycles, and more. And with the included DC connector, you’ll be able to use it in conjunction with your car, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure you browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Tacklife auto essentials. With winter on the horizon, now is a great time to load up your car with some batteries that will ensure you can always travel safely.

Tacklife 800A Car Jump Starter features:

FAST INFLATION : Pump up to 4 tires at one time! 40L/Min air flow – allowing you to inflate a flat tire in 2-3 minutes (120W 10A). Working noise below 65db, reduced by 50% than traditional air compressors.

ADVANCED ACCURACY: Portable tire inflator air compressor equipped with HD LCD screen and digital gauge in line with International Accuracy Standards (±1%), which establish an industrial standard. Displays units in PSI/ KPA/ BAR modes.

EASY AS PIE: Plug it directly into your car’s DC 12V Cigarette Lighter Socket then press the power button – no further action required! Automatically shuts down when the preset value is reached.

