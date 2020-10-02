Under Armour’s ColdGear Funnel Neck Shirt for $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $55)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 3:22 pm ET

0

Amazon’s offering the Under Armour Men’s Fitted ColdGear Funnel Neck Shirt in White for $24.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $55, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This shirt is perfect for layering and it features a dual-layer design to trap your body heat in to keep you warm. It also has a four-way stretch construction to help keep you mobile as well as comfortable. Best of all, this style also has anti-odor fabric to keep yourself smelling fresh throughout the day. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

With your discount you can also keep your hands warm in cold weather with the GORELOX Winter Gloves for just $12.99. They’re available in two color options and are also gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

You will also want to be sure to check out our fashion guide to refresh your wardrobe for fall. Nordstrom currently has top brands at up to 40% off and free delivery. Plus, Eastbay is offering 25% off sitewide including Nike, adidas, and more.

Under Armour Funnel Neck Shirt features:

  • Dual layer fabric with an ultra warm, brushed interior & a smooth, fast drying exterior
  • 4 way stretch construction moves better in every direction
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti odor technology prevents the growth of odor causing microbes
  • Smooth, chafe free flat seam construction

