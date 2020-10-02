DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s Customer Appreciation sale with a particularly notable Wired magazine deal, and much more. Deals start from $3.50 per year this weekend and include everything from Men’s and Women’s Health to Golf Digest, Sports Illustrated, Taste of Home, GQ, Esquire, and many others. There are no delivery fees, sales tax, or auto-renewals at DiscountMags and you will find even more details below.

One standout, among the many, is the Wired magazine deal. Currently listed at $30 on Amazon, you can now score a year at DiscountMags for just $4.58 with free shipping every month. That’s slightly below our usual $5 weekend offers and a great chance to either jump in for the first time or extend your existing subscription at a major discount. Wired uncovers the “most surprising and resonant stories about the people, companies, technologies and ideas that are transforming our lives.” From technology and business to global politics, the arts, and much more, Wired is among the best publications out there for tech enthusiasts.

Outside of the aforementioned Wired magazine deal, you can browse through the rest of the titles right here. Any of the magazines in your cart can be sent to separate addresses with gift notes if you want as well.

More on Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology. Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet.

