Clean cars, paths, more with WORX’s Hydroshot Power Cleaner: $90 (Reg. $119)

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner (WG625) for $90.09 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $3. If you’d like an easy way to spray off a bike, sidewalks, the car, and much more, this handy tool is here to save the day. Simply hook up a hose and you’ll be able to spray at up to 320-PSI. A 20V battery is included and is compatible with a wide variety of other WORX tools. I’m heavily invested in WORX tools and at this point wield around ten of its cordless units including its battery-powered lawn mower. Rated 4/5 stars.

Do you have some outdoor plants you’d like to more easily water? If so, you should perhaps use a bit of today’s savings on Gilmour’s 25-foot Soaker Hose at $15. It’s made to lay flat underneath mulch so you can hide it and occasionally turn on the water to automate a large amount of your work.

Another tool-related deal worth looking at involves Bosch’s Pocket Driver Kit. For the all-time low price of $69, this kit delivers two batteries and an ultra-compact driver. This deal shaves $30 off, making now an excellent time to strike. Equipping your shop with this is bound to help with tighter-than-usual projects.

WORX 20V Hydroshot features:

Delivers 5x the water pressure of a garden hose & nozzle

Pulls water from buckets, pools, lakes any freshwater source

Bottle adapter lets you take water with you. It takes approximately 5 hours to fully charge the battery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!