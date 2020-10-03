Amazon discounts children’s books at up to 50% off, now starting at $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of children’s books at up to 50% off priced from $5.50 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is Goodnight, Little Monster which is down to $8.50. Normally up to $13, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past few months and is the lowest available. It’s time for Little Monster to get ready for bed, which means starting his nightly routine of howling at the moon, getting into PJs, and enjoying a nice snack. If your little one has trouble going to sleep at night, this soft, child-friendly book with beautiful watercolor illustrations could be just the ticket to get them to drift off into a good night’s sleep. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Amazon has dozens of other children’s books on sale, so be sure to swing by the landing page to view everything available.

Looking for a digital way for your young ones to enjoy a new book? Check out Amazon Kids and Kids+. This new subscription service delivers millions of books, videos, apps, games, movies, and more to your Amazon devices, making it super simple for your children to enjoy kid-friendly content all in one place.

Also, don’t forget that Kohl’s recently detailed this year’s must-have toys and gifts. You’ll find a fairly expansive list here, giving you insight on what products to keep an eye on this holiday season when it comes to picking out the best present for your little ones.

More on Goodnight, Little Monster:

Little Monster needs to get ready for bed. That means howling at the moon, scrubbing his scales, getting into his creepy PJs, and enjoying a nice snack before bed: worm juice and baked beetle bread. And, of course, Little Monster’s mother is nearby to tuck Little Monster into bed and turn on his night-light—because even little monsters can be afraid of the dark. Bonnie Leick’s soft, child-friendly illustrations rendered in watercolor bring a new and quiet twist to the evening’s bedtime ritual. Sweet dreams, Little Monster!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!