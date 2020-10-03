Today’s AmazonBasics, SKIL, and WORX sale takes up to 44% off tools

- Oct. 3rd 2020 9:58 am ET

From $12
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several AmazonBasics, SKIL, and WORX tools up to 44% off. Our favorite is the SKIL 2-Tool Drill + Hex Right-Angle Driver Kit for $79.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Buyers of this kit will garner two brushless tools ranging from a drill to a 1/4-inch hex right angle impact driver. A 2Ah battery and charger are also bundled, ensuring you’re able to easily top things back off once your project has been completed. A USB port is built into the battery, making it a cinch to top off a smartphone while knocking out the project currently at-hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale from $12.50.

More tools on sale:

With a change in weather ahead, it may be time to give siding, walkways, and other parts of your property a nice cleaning. Thankfully WORX’s Hydroshot Power Cleaner has fallen to $90. It typically fetched $119, allowing you to scoop it up at $29 off. It hooks up to your garden hose and delivers up to 320-PSI.

SKIL 2-Tool Drill + Hex Right-Angle Driver Kit features:

  • 2-Tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex right angle Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
  • Power on the GO—Plug in To the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWR assist mobile charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $12
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SKIL

About the Author