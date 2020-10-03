Today’s AmazonBasics, SKIL, and WORX sale takes up to 44% off tools

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several AmazonBasics, SKIL, and WORX tools up to 44% off. Our favorite is the SKIL 2-Tool Drill + Hex Right-Angle Driver Kit for $79.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Buyers of this kit will garner two brushless tools ranging from a drill to a 1/4-inch hex right angle impact driver. A 2Ah battery and charger are also bundled, ensuring you’re able to easily top things back off once your project has been completed. A USB port is built into the battery, making it a cinch to top off a smartphone while knocking out the project currently at-hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale from $12.50.

More tools on sale:

With a change in weather ahead, it may be time to give siding, walkways, and other parts of your property a nice cleaning. Thankfully WORX’s Hydroshot Power Cleaner has fallen to $90. It typically fetched $119, allowing you to scoop it up at $29 off. It hooks up to your garden hose and delivers up to 320-PSI.

SKIL 2-Tool Drill + Hex Right-Angle Driver Kit features:

2-Tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex right angle Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Power on the GO—Plug in To the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWR assist mobile charging.

