Amazon slashes 40% off Apple Watch’s official USB-C Cable, now $17.50

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable for $17.34 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $0.55 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been working towards a setup that’s free of USB-A, this cable is ready to help you over the finish line. Even better, it measures just 0.3-meters long, ensuring that when it’s used you won’t have a bunch of excess cable laying around. Both Mac and iPad Pro owners will be able to top off their Apple Watch using their preferred device’s built-in Type-C port. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Believe it or not, you can score Seneo’s 2-in-1 Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $13 when clipping the on-page coupon. While this won’t replace your USB-A cable with a Type-C one, you won’t have to think about it because everything will be nicely organized into one sleek charger. I have a similar unit on my nightstand and love being able to wirelessly top off two devices at once.

If you’re still using an old Apple Watch but are intrigued by Series 6’s blood oxygen sensor, we’ve just spotted a much more affordable alternative. It’s called Amazfit Band 5, and not only can it keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation, but can also deliver 15-day battery life. Best of all, it’s official price is set at just $45. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C Cable features:

Make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless.

Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.

It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

0.3m USB-C cable

Compatible with iPad and Mac

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!