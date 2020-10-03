Skagen, Citizen, and Timex watches plunge as low as $26 (Up to 40% off)

- Oct. 3rd 2020 10:57 am ET

From $26
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Skagen, Citizen, and Timex watches up to 40% off. Our favorite is Skagen’s Melbye Three-Hand Watch for $40.50 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by just as much. This Danish-inspired watch features a 45mm stainless steel case and 22mm leather band. It boasts a blue dial and 3-hand day-date display. Water-resistance levels reach up to 165-feet ensuring it can handle a bit of swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $26.

More watches on sale:

If none of the watches above seem to be the right fit, swing by our recent roundup of Citizen, Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watch discounts. Options there are priced as low as $20.50. Some styles are up to 41% off, making the sale worth a minute of your time.

Skagen Melbye Three-Hand Watch features:

  • Skagen celebrates the Danish way of life: free, spontaneous, and in the moment. Our watches and jewelry are fueled by a love of modern design–playing with color and current fashion influences.
  • 45mm case, 28mm band width, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, Quartz movement with 3-hand day-date analog display, imported.
  • Round stainless steel case, with a blue dial

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $26
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Skagen Citizen Timex

About the Author