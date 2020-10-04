Blue light blocking glasses are a must for late night computer users at $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anrri (99% positive all-time feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon is currently offering its Blue Light Blocking Glasses for $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $26 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and marks a new 2020 low. If you spend a lot of time in front of the computer before bed, these glasses are a great way to cut down on the amount of blue light your eyes soak in. Being exposed to blue light before bed disrupts your body’s natural rhythm and makes it harder to fall asleep. Think of these glasses as a physical version of Apple’s Night Shift. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,000 customers.

ANRRI Blue Light Blocking Glasses features:

Enjoy your digital time, NO worry about eye fatigue, blurred vision and headache.

Cut 90% of the blue light. Relieving eye fatigue, dry and vision falling.

Reduce eye strain and headache, so you can enjoy a restful deeper sleep

Frame: TR90 ; Lens: Polycarbonate (Non-Prescription)

