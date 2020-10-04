Protect your AirPods Pro with elago’s silicone case from $6.50 in various colors

- Oct. 4th 2020 11:42 am ET

0

elago via Amazon offers various colors of its AirPods Pro Silicone Cover from $6.29 Prime shipped. Select listings require a coupon to be clipped, so keep an eye for those. You’d typically pay $10 for these cases with select colors hitting new all-time lows today.  If you’ve invested in a new pair of AirPods Pro, it only makes sense to add some extra protection to keep your purchase safe. elago delivers a slim add-on that won’t bring too much bulk, allowing AirPods Pro to still slip into your pocket without much issue. Not to mention the anti-slip coating should help ensure you don’t accidentally drop your case. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As an alternative, ESR is out with a lower-priced option that includes a built-in carabiner. This is particularly helpful if you want to attach your AirPods Pro to a belt or somewhere in your bag. It retails for $3.50 and has pretty solid ratings.

As part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, we recently went hands-on with elago’s AirPods Pro case lineup. You can find all of our thoughts on some of the brand’s latest offerings, including the new Mini car case, Gameboy recreation, and more all right here.

elago AirPods Pro case features:

  • AirPods pro case fits perfectly in elago original case without any issue.
  • Made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods Pro case from scratches and external impacts. Dust Cap protects the AirPods Pro’s charging port from dust and liquids.
  • Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. No hinge point at the back supports wireless charging even with the case on.

Lorex Home Center

