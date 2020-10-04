Expand your Kindle library with Amazon’s top titles eBook sale from $2

- Oct. 4th 2020 10:56 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is launching a new Kindle eBook sale centered around top titles starting at $1.99. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of genres included here, so there’s something for just about everyone. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library with most reads usually fetching around $10 or so, or even more in some cases. Everything carries stellar ratings across the board, with many of the discounted Kindle eBooks even rocking best-seller status, as well. Head below the fold for all of our top picks.

Kindle sale top picks:

Over in our media guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to ensure your fall reading list is filled out, all without having to pay full price. Right now, there are a variety of magazine subscriptions marked down from $3.50 per year including popular titles like Wired, GQ, Men’s Health, Esquire, and many more. That’s on top of the latest batch of digital graphic novels on sale over at ComiXology from $1.

War Storm synopsis:

Mare Barrow learned this all too well when Cal’s betrayal nearly destroyed her. Now determined to protect her heart—and secure freedom for Reds and newbloods like her—Mare resolves to overthrow the kingdom of Norta once and for all . . . starting with the crown on Maven’s head.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go