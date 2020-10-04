Save up to 38% on Rowenta irons and other home appliances priced from $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 38% off Rowenta Home Appliances starting at $32 shipped. Our top pick is on the 1700-Watt Micro Steam Iron at $44.41. Down from $70, today’s offer saves you $26 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This iron packs a stainless steel sole plate ith a precision tip for smoothing hard to reach areas. It packs 1700W of power and sports a built-in thermostat know for tweaking the temperture through each ironing session. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s discounted appliances for even more deals. While everything is geared towards making sure your clothing is looking its best, there are some more affordable ways to smooth out wrinkles, as well as a higher-end offering if the feature set on the lead deal isn’t quite doing it for you. Shop all of the discounts right here from $32.

Then go hit up all of the discounts over in our home goods guide. There you’ll find deals on furniture, white noise machines, tools, and much more. So whether you’re looking to tackle some projects this fall or want to refresh your space, there’s no need to pay full price. Shop all the deals here.

Rowenta 1700-Watt Micro Steam Iron features:

Made in Germany and loaded with features, this Rowenta Focus steam iron makes easy work of removing wrinkles from fabric. The iron’s smooth-gliding stainless-steel soleplate features 400 steam holes to ensure thorough steam distribution and time-saving efficiency, while its stainless-steel precision tip maneuvers effortlessly over collars, along seams, and between buttons.

