Save up to 38% on Rowenta irons and other home appliances priced from $32

- Oct. 4th 2020 10:35 am ET

From $32
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 38% off Rowenta Home Appliances starting at $32 shipped. Our top pick is on the 1700-Watt Micro Steam Iron at $44.41. Down from $70, today’s offer saves you $26 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This iron packs a stainless steel sole plate ith a precision tip for smoothing hard to reach areas. It packs 1700W of power and sports a built-in thermostat know for tweaking the temperture through each ironing session. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s discounted appliances for even more deals. While everything is geared towards making sure your clothing is looking its best, there are some more affordable ways to smooth out wrinkles, as well as a higher-end offering if the feature set on the lead deal isn’t quite doing it for you. Shop all of the discounts right here from $32.

Then go hit up all of the discounts over in our home goods guide. There you’ll find deals on furniture, white noise machines, tools, and much more. So whether you’re looking to tackle some projects this fall or want to refresh your space, there’s no need to pay full price. Shop all the deals here.

Rowenta 1700-Watt Micro Steam Iron features:

Made in Germany and loaded with features, this Rowenta Focus steam iron makes easy work of removing wrinkles from fabric. The iron’s smooth-gliding stainless-steel soleplate features 400 steam holes to ensure thorough steam distribution and time-saving efficiency, while its stainless-steel precision tip maneuvers effortlessly over collars, along seams, and between buttons.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $32
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rowenta

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go