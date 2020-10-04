Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC card now $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

- Oct. 4th 2020 12:02 pm ET

Amazon offers the Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC Card for $49.99 shipped. That’s a 50% reduction from the regular price and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-friendly microSD delivers a massive 256GB worth of data and transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Perfect for storing and transferring 4K content, plus it has a water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Ships with a 10-year warranty and an SD card adapter. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the fast transfer speeds and drop the price down to around $38 with this SanDisk model. You’ll still get quick transfer speeds and that’s certainly enough room to add some games to a Nintendo Switch console. With most titles taking up roughly 8GB on average, you’ll have plenty of storage space for additional games.

Samsung EVO Plus microSD Card features:

  • Up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speed with class 10 and U3 compatibility.
  • Excellent performance for 4K UHD video and broad compatibility across multiple applications.
  • Water proof, Temperature proof, x-ray proof, magnetic proof.
  • Compatible with devices with Micro SDXC slots.

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
