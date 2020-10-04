Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC card now $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Samsung 256GB EVO Plus microSDXC Card for $49.99 shipped. That’s a 50% reduction from the regular price and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-friendly microSD delivers a massive 256GB worth of data and transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Perfect for storing and transferring 4K content, plus it has a water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Ships with a 10-year warranty and an SD card adapter. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the fast transfer speeds and drop the price down to around $38 with this SanDisk model. You’ll still get quick transfer speeds and that’s certainly enough room to add some games to a Nintendo Switch console. With most titles taking up roughly 8GB on average, you’ll have plenty of storage space for additional games.

Samsung EVO Plus microSD Card features:

Up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speed with class 10 and U3 compatibility.

Excellent performance for 4K UHD video and broad compatibility across multiple applications.

Water proof, Temperature proof, x-ray proof, magnetic proof.

Compatible with devices with Micro SDXC slots.

