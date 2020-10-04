Samsung’s 75-inch QLED 4K TV drops to $1,300 (Refurb, 35% off), more from $300

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Samsung home theater gear in certified refurbished condition from $300 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Our top pick amongst all of the deals is on the Samsung Q7D 75-inch QLED Smart 4K TV at $1,299.99. Having origionally retailed for $3,300, it has more recently been trending around $2,000 in new condition with today’s offer beating the all-time low by $400 and amounting to at least 35% in savings. Alongside its 75-inch QLED panel, notable features here include full array local dimming, 4K HDR support, and built-in smart streaming features. There’s also four HDMI inputs alongside USB, Ethernet, and more. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below the fold for more.

If the featured Samsung offering is a bit overkill for your home theater setup, be sure to swing by all of the other deals in today’s sale. You’ll find additional TVs as well as soundbar systems and marked marked down to as low as $300. Everything in the sale, like the featured TV, includes a 90-day warranty.

Then head over to our home theater guide for even more markdowns. We’re still tracking a notable discount on Bose’s AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 500, which upgrades your setup for $400. Down from its original $549 price tag, this refurbished offering is now at its second-best price to date at $149 off.

Samsung Q7D 75-inch QLED Smart 4K TV features:

The Samsung Q70 Series full array backlighting presents gorgeous blacks and radiant whites within scenes, plus an intelligent 4K processor that upscale the picture and optimizes every scene for an optimal Samsung 4K TV picture. Powered by Quantum dots, experience 4x the resolution of Full HD 1080p HDTV and over a billion shades of color, enabling you to discover what you’ve been missing.

