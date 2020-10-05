Roav Dash Cam Duo sports two lenses, built-in GPS, more at a low of under $75

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo for $74.79 shipped. Down from its going rate of $100 or more, today’s deal saves you more than 25% and marks a new all-time low, beating our previous mention by over $15. While most dash cameras only record the road, this model from Roav captures what happens both outside and inside of your vehicle. There’s a built-in GPS that records the location of your videos, which can be crucial to know exactly where an accident occurred, or just what city you were in when you saw that beautiful sunset. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? At $38 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, the APEMAN Mini Dash Cam is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it only sports a single lens, and you’ll lose out on GPS tracking, this dash camera still offers 1080p recording.

Be sure to swing by our earlier roundup of can’t-miss Anker deals. From charging bases to Qi pads, portable batteries, and more, we’ve got it for you. Also, don’t forget that the eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System is also on sale for $140 shipped, rounding our your Anker sales for the day.

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Duo features:

All-Around Coverage: A 155° wide-angle front camera and a 110° interior camera simultaneously capture the road ahead and your vehicle’s interior in 1080p Full HD. Note: Mount in the upper mid-section of the windshield for maximum coverage.

Enhanced Night Vision: Dual 323 Sony sensors with world-class F 1.8 lenses and NightHawk Vision technology deliver razor-sharp night-time clarity.

Track Your Journey: Built-in GPS automatically records your driving route, location, and speed, ensuring you have all the information for every journey you take.

