We are now tracking a notable Apple Watch band sale at Pad & Quill. Alongside some solid markdowns on its Apple Watch Series 6 and SE compatible bands, you can also use a special promo code to knock the prices down an additional 20%. Everything in today’s sale ships free (outside of the leather balm which will require you to hit the $35 threshold). Head below for all of the details.

Pad & Quill Apple Watch band sale:

The Apple Watch band sale at Pad & Quill features several of the brand’s leather options that are compatible with all 42 and 44mm models right up to the new Series 6 and SE options. Simply apply code PQ20 at checkout to knock an additional 20% off your total.

One standout is the Leather Pilot Apple Watch band at $59.45. Already marked down from the regular $80 price tag, using the code above will drop your total down to $47.65 shipped. Available in two leather colorways with polished nickel hardware, the band features a full-grain leather top with a soft pigskin leather lining and Rivet reinforcement throughout. The usual Pad & Quill marine-grade stitching is in place here alongside the 25-year warranty on the leather and its 30-day money back promise.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill Apple Watch band sale right here.

Along with these big-time price drops on Apple Watch Series 5 at up to $120 off, we have plenty of other budget-friendly Watch bands to take a look at. Check out this deal on a 3-pack of Nike-style bands from $10 Prime shipped, Nomad’s new Rugged Strap as well as our Tested review on the brand’s Modern strap variant. Lastly, here are the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for any style and budget.

More on the Leather Pilot Apple Watch band:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

