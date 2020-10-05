Bring A11N’s 2-player Basketball Arcade Game inside this winter at $50 off

Amazon is now offering the A11N Sports Sharpshooter Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game for $199.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Also matched at Woot. Regularly $250, today’s offer is a straight $50 price drop, matching our previous mention, and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon. While the weather is cooling down, you can bring the hoops indoors, arcade-style, with the A11N 2-player arcade setup. It is made of rust-resistant metal pipes, a 4-inch thick MDF backboard, and a “heavy-duty” nylon ball return ramp. Alongside eight built-in game modes as well as a 2-player option and an embedded LED scoring system, it ships with eight mini basketballs too. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

You’ll want to browse through today’s Woot sports/games sale for even more options starting from $25 Prime shipped. That includes Bocce Ball sets, Pickleball, and more.

Give the Giantex Foldable Basketball Arcade Game a closer look for something more affordable. Carrying even better ratings, this one doesn’t feature as robust a build and comes with half the balls, but it will save you an additional $100 over today’s lead offer.

But if you’re more into the board or video games, check out the new Arcade1Up touchscreen Infinity Game Table and all of today’s best game deals right here.

More on the A11N Sports Basketball Arcade Game:

Sturdy 1 ½” steel pipes with powder coating make it last forever, more durable and solid than other similar games in the market. With the simple foldable design, it is only 3.2′ deep after folding, less space than you needed. 8 Game Modes: Featuring 8 game options, you can switch from personal game to 2-player mode as you like (Game instructions are included). The different buzzers and sound effects create a fun arcade atmosphere, motivating your kids to start exercising.

