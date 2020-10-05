Coleman’s water- and crush-proof 100-Pc. First Aid Kit hits $13.50 (2020 low)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 100-piece Waterproof First Aid Kit for $13.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. With safety being top of mind for most of us these days, now is a great time to prepare for potential accidents with Coleman’s waterproof first aid kit. It’s ready to help with minor emergencies thanks to the inclusion of “commonly used first aid and wound care supplies.” The bundled hard case floats, keeps contents dry, and is also crush-proof. A glow-in-the-dark label makes it easy to find no matter what time of day it is. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need a water- and crush-proof design, you could save a bit with this 66-piece first aid kit at $10. Instead of a hard case, buyers garner an easy-to-haul bag. The entire thing weighs roughly 0.3-pounds. More than 800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Working out is a great way to keep your body in good health. Right now we’ve got a couple of fitness equipment deals that allow you to easily outfit your space. The latest discount includes the Sunny Health & Fitness Zephyr Air Bike at $180, an offer that marks a new all-time low. Additionally, you can also nab the Sunny Health & Fitness’ Row-N-Ride Trainer at under $102, a deal that delivers $48 in savings.

Coleman 100-piece First Aid Kit features:

Coleman 100-Piece Sportsman Outdoor Waterproof First Aid Kit for minor emergency first aid

Outdoor first aid kit ideal for boating, hunting, backpacking, camping, outdoor safety, and emergency preparedness

100 piece portable first aid kit for camping includes the most commonly used first aid and wound care supplies

