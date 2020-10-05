ComiXology is kicking off the week by offering a new collection of discounted Marvel graphic novels priced from under $1 in its Champions sale. A great read to get started with is on Avengers & Champions: Worlds Collide at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer is good for a 64% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen to date on a digital copy. This one-off read is a great way to dive into everything today’s sale has to offer, colliding the worlds of the Avengers with the Champions. This 137-page novel brings two of Marvel’s more iconic superhero teams together, making it a great read to hold you over until the MCU drought ends later this fall with the premier of WandaVision. Head below the fold for additional top picks from the sale.

Other notable Marvel Champions comic deals:

Alongside its Marvel Champions sale, ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Spider-Man: Clone Saga graphic novels starting at under $1. With up to 67% off a variety of titles, you’ll be able to expand your library with plenty of comics centered around Spider-Man himself, as well as Scarlet Spider and more. Or for some more classic comics starring the webslinger, go swing our ComiXology guide.

Avengers & Champions: Worlds Collide features:

WORLDS COLLIDE! It starts here–the long-promised clash between the Avengers and the Champions! The countdown has started as the High Evolutionary sets the Earth on a collision course with destruction! The Avengers and the Champions are ready to meet this threat–but not everyone agrees how best to combat it! Since they were old enough to say the word “”Avengers,”” the Champions have idolized Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Now the two teams are on equal footing–and the Champs are having to walk the walk alongside their former mentors!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!