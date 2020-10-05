Easily manage your personal finances with Toshl Finance Pro for $30 (Orig. $59)

At times like this, keeping control of your spending is a smart move. Toshl Finance is a highly-rated app that connects with your bank to provide spending data and budgeting advice. You can currently get three years on the Pro plan for just $29.99 (Orig. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When people used to pay for everything with cash, budgeting was easy. You could see exactly how much you had to spend by the number of bills in your wallet. But in the age of digital transactions and card payments, it’s easy to lose track.

Toshl Finance provides a suitably modern solution. By importing data from your bank account, the app is able to provide a complete breakdown of all your spending. In simple graphs and charts, you can see exactly where each dime went.

Expenses are automatically filtered, and you can add your own for cash or cryptocurrency transactions. Toshl Finance also allows you to set up budgets and monitor your progress.

Available on iOS, Android, and the web, the app works with 13,062 banks and financial services around the world. Upgrade to the Medici plan, and spending data is imported automatically.

Order today for just $29.99 to save 50% on a three-year Pro subscription, worth $59. You can also get a three-year Medici subscription for just $39.99 — that is $159 off the regular price.

