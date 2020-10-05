Gift cards up to 25% off ahead of Black Friday: Lowe’s, adidas, Best Buy, more

Staples is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with fresh email delivery. There is a limit of three per purchase at today’s promotional price as well, which can be particularly useful if you already have the item(s) in mind you’ll be using the credit on. This card can be used either in-store or online for up to 10% off your next DIY or upcoming holiday purchase. With a string of big-time shopping events coming up, alongside the usual Black Friday offerings at Lowe’s, it might be a very good idea to have some discounted credit in your pocket. Head below for more gift card deals.

More gift card deals:

Alongside this effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership, we also spotted Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch TV with a $600 gift card attached today alongside $300 Visa gift cards with select LG TV purchases. But you’ll also want to go scoop up these free $10 Prime Day credits from Whole Foods, Amazon retail stores and in Amazon’s new small business gift guide.

More on Lowe’s gift cards:

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away.

