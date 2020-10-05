Stock up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: 11-lbs. for $61.50 (Reg. $98+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate from $61.73 shipped after you apply coupon code BEAST at checkout. The pricing varies slightly by flavor here, but the coupon code works across the board. Regularly as much as $140 a pop, they generally sell in the $98 to $110 range with today’s offer matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. A perfect time to stock up, MyProtein’s Impact Whey Isolate provides up to 22-grams of protein per serving along with around just 1-gram of carbs. It is “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,650 MyProtein customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re new to MyProtein, today’s promo code will also work on the smaller bags today as well starting from just over $16 on the 2.2-pound option. While not as good a deal overall, it is a great way to give the affordable protein a try before dedicating yourself to giant 11-pound bag.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

