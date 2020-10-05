NEBO’s dual-function LED flashlight/work light nears Amazon low of $35

Amazon is offering the NEBO 500-lumen LED Flashlight + Work Light at $35.06 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal saves nearly 15% and nears the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This flashlight serves a dual-purpose, as it can either provide direct illumination out of the front element or flood an area and make it bright thanks to the built-in side LED. Whether you work on cars often or just want to keep a light with you at all times, a flashlight like this is a perfect choice. It’s even rechargeable via microUSB, meaning you can easily top off the battery while out-and-about or camping, giving you essentially infinite lighting. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re in the market for something much more compact, check out the OLIGHT I1R 2 EOS. While it’s not nearly as bright as today’s lead deal, it offers 150-lumens and is quite small. In fact, it can easily fit on your keychain without adding any extra weight, really. For just $15 Prime shipped, this mini flashlight can be recharged via microUSB, negating the need of changing batteries when it starts to dim.

For those looking to save even more, the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight is an absolutely must. At just $10 Prime shipped, you’ll score 90-lumens of brightness and it runs off a single AAA battery. No built-in rechargeable battery is available here, but the compact size makes it easy to keep in your pocket or on your keychain, though it will take up a bit more room than the I1R above.

NEBO LED Flashlight features:

4 light modes: The flashlight provides you with 500 Lumens that shine for 2. 5 hours out to 160 meters; while the COB work light provides you with 500 Lumens that shine for 3. 5 hours out to 37 meters; The red light provides you with 40 Lumens that shines for 5. 5 hours out to 9 meters; finally the red flash mode provides you with 40 Lumens that shine for 24 hours out to 9 meters

