USB-C adorns PNY’s Elite 128GB Flash Drive, now $22 at Amazon (Up to 31% off)

- Oct. 5th 2020 1:23 pm ET

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite 128GB USB-C Flash Drive for $21.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Best Buy when opting for store pickup or once you’ve met its $35 free shipping threshold. Today’s deal shaves up to $10 off and marks the lowest 2020 offering we have tracked. This compact storage device provides 128GB of storage that can be read at up to 130MB/s. Not only is it ready to be used on most modern PC and Mac computers, Type-C smartphones and tablets should also be able to put it to work. PNY touts that it’s capable of stowing up to 25,000 pictures with 18-megapixel resolution. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you have an empty SD card laying around, you might be better off investing in Anker’s 2-in-1 SD Card Reader at $13. It accepts both full-size SD cards alongside microSD solutions. Type-C connectivity makes it a forward-thinking option that’s well suited for a wide variety of devices.

And since we’re on the topic USB-C storage, did you see Western Digital’s new SanDisk Extreme lineup? It doubles the performance found in previous-generation offerings, delivering up to 2,000MB/s speeds. Read our launch coverage to learn more.

PNY Elite 128GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • Usb 3. 1 Gen 1 Type-C Flash Drive, ideal for Type-C enabled PC and Mac desktop and laptop computers, as well as Type-C enabled smartphones and tablets
  • Read speeds up to 130MB/s
  • Transfer speeds up to 30 times faster than standard PNY USB 2. 0 Flash drives
  • Holds over 25,000 pictures at 18MP, over 23,500 songs, or over 7 hours of 4K Ultra HD video content

