PowerA Zelda Wired Controller now $17 (Reg. $25) + more Switch gear from $7.50

Amazon is offering the PowerA Zelda Breath of The Wild Edition Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is within $1 of our previous mention and the lowest we can find. These PowerA wired controllers are great for 2-player co-op but also bring that Nintendo Pro controller button layout to your setup for a fraction of the price of other third-party wireless options. Alongside the Zelda pattern and Hylian shield icon, this model sports a metal gold D-pad, a detachable 10-foot cable with a velcro strap, and Pro controller-style shoulder triggers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch accessory deals below.

More on the PowerA Zelda Edition Wired Controller:

Subtle Legend of Zelda pattern with Hylian Shield icon and Link in action

Ergonomic controller shape with Nintendo Switch button layout

Metallic D pad

Detachable 10 feet (3 meters) USB cable with Velcro strap

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

