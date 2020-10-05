PowerA Zelda Wired Controller now $17 (Reg. $25) + more Switch gear from $7.50

- Oct. 5th 2020 12:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the PowerA Zelda Breath of The Wild Edition Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is within $1 of our previous mention and the lowest we can find. These PowerA wired controllers are great for 2-player co-op but also bring that Nintendo Pro controller button layout to your setup for a fraction of the price of other third-party wireless options. Alongside the Zelda pattern and Hylian shield icon, this model sports a metal gold D-pad, a detachable 10-foot cable with a velcro strap, and Pro controller-style shoulder triggers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. More Nintendo Switch accessory deals below.

Head below for additional Nintendo Switch controllers, cases, plushies, and more from $7.50. But you’ll also want to check out this deal on PowerA’s Mario-themed Everywhere Switch Messenger Bag at one of the best prices of the year.

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

This morning’s games roundup is chock full of amazing Nintendo Switch game deals including Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and many more. We also have a great deal on Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-ready EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC card. But you’ll definitely want to check out our hands-on review for the new Mario All-Stars and all of the new details on Nintendo’s upcoming Mario Kart Live as well.

More on the PowerA Zelda Edition Wired Controller:

  • Subtle Legend of Zelda pattern with Hylian Shield icon and Link in action
  • Ergonomic controller shape with Nintendo Switch button layout
  • Metallic D pad
  • Detachable 10 feet (3 meters) USB cable with Velcro strap
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

