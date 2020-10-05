Home Depot reduces prices on RYOBI and RIDGID tools by up to 50% today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off RYOBI and RIDGID tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RYOBI 2-tool Drill and Driver Kit for $179. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $225. Today’s offer is just under our previous mention. This bundle includes an 18V drill and brad nailer, which is perfect for tackling basic DIY tasks around the house. You’ll also receive two 1.3Ah batteries with your purchase, as well, alongside a wall charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can browse through the entire sale here or hit the jump for more.

Another top pick is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days, with our previous mention coming in at $10 higher. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals in today’s wide-ranging sale on this landing page. Additionally, Home Depot recently kicked off its annual fall tool sale with up to 40% off some of the biggest names out there, including DEWALT, RYOBI, and more. Browse through the entire sale here for all of our top picks.

RYOBI 18V Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Brad Nailer, (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, and Charger. This kit houses the perfect combination of essential tools for DIYers. It includes a drill/driver and an 18-gauge brad nailer with AirStrike Technology for cordless convenience that eliminates the need for a compressor and bulky air hose. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform.

