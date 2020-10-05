Stockpile KitKat, Reese’s, Twizzlers, more in Gold Box for Halloween from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a big assortment of candy items 25% or more off, perfect for Halloween or just feeding a sugar fix, starting at under $5. Standout include:
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Pumpkins 1.2oz 36 Pack: $21.23
- 5lb Box of Twizzlers: $8.99
- Kit Kat Duos Halloween Candy, Mint & Dark Chocolate, 1.5 Ounce: $15.44
- BUBBLE YUM Bubble Gum, Original, 10 Pieces (Pack of 12): $9.23
- Or a mix of everything for $17.99. More!
HERSHEY’S Bulk Halloween Candy Variety Mix:
- Perfect Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters, lunch bags, and just-because snacks
- Over 7 pounds of candy so you won’t run out this Halloween
- Assortment includes REESE’S Miniatures, KIT KAT Miniatures, JOLLY RANCHER Stix, TWIZZLERS Strawberry Twists, WHOPPERS Malted Milk Balls, and BUBBLE YUM Bubble Gum
- Individually wrapped candies are ideal for the candy bowl on trick-or-treat night
- Stock up on Halloween candy and add to a party bowl for decorations
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel