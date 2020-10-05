Stockpile KitKat, Reese’s, Twizzlers, more in Gold Box for Halloween from $5

- Oct. 5th 2020 7:24 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a big assortment of candy items 25% or more off, perfect for Halloween or just feeding a sugar fix, starting at under $5. Standout include:

HERSHEY’S Bulk Halloween Candy Variety Mix: 

  • Perfect Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters, lunch bags, and just-because snacks
  • Over 7 pounds of candy so you won’t run out this Halloween
  • Assortment includes REESE’S Miniatures, KIT KAT Miniatures, JOLLY RANCHER Stix, TWIZZLERS Strawberry Twists, WHOPPERS Malted Milk Balls, and BUBBLE YUM Bubble Gum
  • Individually wrapped candies are ideal for the candy bowl on trick-or-treat night
  • Stock up on Halloween candy and add to a party bowl for decorations

Candy

Halloween

