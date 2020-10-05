Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Scope Backpack is $109 off, more from $52

- Oct. 5th 2020 4:25 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Especial Scope Weatherproof Expandable Backpack for $79.99 shipped. That’s $109 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. This Timbuk2 offering boasts a unique weatherproof design that’s ready to take on rain, snow, and more. The form-factor is expandable, much like you’d find in some luggage. This gives you a bit more storage space whenever the need strikes. Inside you’ll find room for any modern MacBook or similarly-sized laptop. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 bags on sale.

More Timbuk2 bag deals:

Looking for a new notebook to stuff inside your new bag? If so, be sure to peek at HP’s new Spectre laptops. Standout features include support for 5G, a 90.33% screen-to-body ratio, and the list goes on. Read all about these new arrivals in Friday’s announcement coverage.

Timbuk2 Especial Scope Weatherproof Expandable Backpack features:

  • An expandable, weatherproof laptop backpack built for the urban commute
  • Waterproof laptop compartment; A second front pocket with dual-tier organization panel; Front pocket with floating divider for keeping stuff separated; Internal dual-tier organization panel for pens, gadgets, and other small items; Volume 24L – 36L; Dual side stretch pockets fit water bottles or U-lock

