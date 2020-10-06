Amazon has 40-count Doritos and Cheetos variety packs for $10.50 (Reg. $16+)

Amazon is now offering its Prime members the 40-count Frito-Lay Doritos and Cheetos Mix Variety Pack for $10.48 with free shipping. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon. While the trick-or-treaters might not be around this year, you can still lock-in the slightly back-ordered pack’s discounted price with delivery well ahead of Halloween. This is a 40-pack featuring 10 mini bags of Cheetos Puffs, Cheetos Crunchy Cheese, Doritos Nacho Cheese, and Doritos Cool Ranch. And they are still great as easy snacks around the house or after school. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More deltas below.

Another solid option that will save some cash is the 18-count Frito-Lay Family Fun Mix Variety Pack at $6 Prime shipped. You’re trading out the Doritos for Lays and Ruffles here, but you will get even more variety with this highly-rated option.

While Halloween is going to be quite different this year, we do have some products and more to get you in the spooky spirit. A great place to start is with the FREE Animal Crossing Halloween update and LEGO Frankenstein’s monster kit. But you’ll also want to check out the new Crate and Barrel’s x PATCH NYC home decor as well as this wide-ranging Disney halloween sale.

More on the Doritos and Cheetos Variety Pack:

Variety pack of Doritos and Cheetos favorites with classic flavors in one convenient package

With four different varieties, there’s sure to be something everyone will love

40 count pack featuring 10 each of these classic favorites – Cheetos Puffs, Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks, Doritos Nacho Cheese, and Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips

