Amazon Fire HD 8 is $40 in today’s Woot sale, more from $10

- Oct. 6th 2020 7:17 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Amazon Fire HD 8 for $39.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $80 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low price. Notable features here include an 8-inch display that’s backed by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. You can also count on up to 10-hours of battery life and Alexa features built-in. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

It’s a good idea to invest in a case for some extra protection. Moko has a wide range of styles from $16 to fit just about any preference. Includes a folio design, so you’ll be able to keep things safe and secure. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can check out all of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals on Fire tablets and other Amazon accessories. That includes the Fire HD 10 at a notable discount.

Fire HD 8 features:

  • 8″ HD display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (up to 400 GB with microSD)
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Alexa hands-free enabled
  • 1.5 GB of RAM
  • 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
