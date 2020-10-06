Amazon drops EPIX, Lifetime Movie Club, Motortrend, more to $1/mo.

- Oct. 6th 2020 2:34 pm ET

Amazon is offering a selection of its Prime Video Channels on sale for just $1 per month for 2-months. One of our favorites is EPIX, which you can get for $0.99 per month for 2-months. After this period, you’ll be charged the standard $6 per month. EPIX offers a wide selection of movies and originals to watch. You’ll find Gemini Man, Terminator Dark Fate, Rocketman, Bomb Shell, Britania, and more available to stream at any time through EPIX. This subscription ties into your Amazon account, giving you access on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and just about any device that supports Prime Movies. Learn more about EPIX here. Head below to find other great deals going on right now.

Other $1 Prime Video Channels:

Looking to purchase some great movies? Well, we’re currently tracking two film sales, one at iTunes and one over at Microsoft. Both are full of great deals with $5 titles, while Apple is also offering $20 movie bundles across a series of genres, 4K films, and much more.

More about EPIX:

EPIX is a 24-hour premium TV network with a line-up of critically acclaimed original programming and thousands of top Hollywood movies. Wholly owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), EPIX is available nationwide through cable, satellite, telco and streaming TV providers including Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Cox, Dish Network,Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue as well as through the EPIX NOW streaming app.

