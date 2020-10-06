Class up your room with Amazon’s Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp: $54 (Save 23%)

- Oct. 6th 2020 2:03 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp for $54.18 shipped. That’s 23% off the typical rate there comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mid-century lamp boasts a sleek, black cylinder base with brushed steel trim. The light is controlled using a steel rotary switch on its base, a touch that looks great while also being quite functional. It measures 9.5- by 9.5- by 19-inches and is said to assemble in 15-minutes or less. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to make your new lamp smart using TP-Link’s Kasa Light Bulb at $14 when clipping the on-page coupon. This handy accessory dims from 1-100% and is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even Cortana. Best of all, no hub is required, making it even easier to install.

Since you’re revamping home, why not have a look at Rivet’s premium Metal Basket Set? We’ve spotted a 21% discount that allows you to scoop these up for $51. These are great for storing everything from blankets to coffee table books, and more.

Amazon Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp features:

This mid-century lamp features a sleek, black cylinder base with brushed steel trim. A steel rotary switch on the base adds a finishing touch and is easy to reach. This sleek lamp will blend with modern and transitional styles.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
