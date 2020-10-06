Class up your room with Amazon’s Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp: $54 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp for $54.18 shipped. That’s 23% off the typical rate there comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mid-century lamp boasts a sleek, black cylinder base with brushed steel trim. The light is controlled using a steel rotary switch on its base, a touch that looks great while also being quite functional. It measures 9.5- by 9.5- by 19-inches and is said to assemble in 15-minutes or less. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to make your new lamp smart using TP-Link’s Kasa Light Bulb at $14 when clipping the on-page coupon. This handy accessory dims from 1-100% and is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even Cortana. Best of all, no hub is required, making it even easier to install.

Since you’re revamping home, why not have a look at Rivet’s premium Metal Basket Set? We’ve spotted a 21% discount that allows you to scoop these up for $51. These are great for storing everything from blankets to coffee table books, and more.

Amazon Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp features:

This mid-century lamp features a sleek, black cylinder base with brushed steel trim. A steel rotary switch on the base adds a finishing touch and is easy to reach. This sleek lamp will blend with modern and transitional styles.

