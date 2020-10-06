Shop top-rated Chicago bakeware from $8.50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Chicago Metallic Bakeware from $8.39. You’ll need a Prime membership or order total over $25 to bag free shipping. Headlining today is a 3-pack of Chicago Metallic Non-Stick Round Cake Pans at $12.94. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $20 here with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This 3-piece set includes 6-, 8-, and 10-inch pans, all of which feature a non-stick design that is “BPA-free.” These pans are a great option if you’re making multiple cakes or layering together three pieces for a tiered design. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our home goods guide for all of the best deals on everyday essentials for your kitchen and living space. With Prime Day just around the corner, we’re beginning to think about holiday shopping as well. Yesterday we took a gander at Amazon’s home gift guide that details all of the must-have products for your space to a new level this year.

Chicago Metallic Bakeware features:

3 piece set This two-piece cake pan set includes 6-inch 8-inch and 10-inch round cake pans

Create multi-layer cakes this cake pan can be used to create single double or even triple layer cakes for all types of celebrations

Consistent heat distribution This cake pan is made from heavy-weight carbon steel to evenly disperse weight and heat for consistent baking results Suitable for all oven types

