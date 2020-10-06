Crock-Pot’s 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker hits 2020 low at $37 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

- Oct. 6th 2020 8:29 am ET

Reg. $85+ $37
0

Walmart is offering the 6-quart Crock-Pot 8-in-1 Express Crock Programmable Multi-Cooker for $36.74 shipped. Currently fetching $100 at Best Buy and starting from $85 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $48 in savings, a few bucks under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Alongside the 6-quart capacity, this model features four 1-touch settings including pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, or steam, as well as eight meal presets from multigrain breads to homemade yogurt, and everything in between. It also ships with a plastic serving spoon and a steam rack. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the previous-generation Instant Pot models start at $60 on Amazon, and that’s for just a 3-quart model. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find even a basic slow cooker for under $36 on Amazon right now. The only real option here is this smaller Elite Cuisine at $20 or this Crock Pot 4.5-quart Manual Slow Cooker at $27 shipped. These are just basic slow cookers, but they will help with your 1-pot meal solutions for less.

For more kitchen upgrades, hit up this morning’s Gold Box Chicago bakeware sale from $8.50. But we also have some great deals on the Anova cookers at up to $200 off and here’s the 2020 Amazon home gift guide.

More on the Crock-Pot 8-in-1 Express Crock Multi-Cooker:

Make a multitude of menu options in this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker, which features a 6-quart pot for family dinners. Four one-touch cook settings let you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, while eight meal settings do everything from multigrain breads to homemade yoghurt. The air-tight locking lid on this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker offers safe operation.

