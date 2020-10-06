Cuisinart 17-piece Knife Block Set + lifetime warranty for $60 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 17-piece Cuisinart Artiste Knife Block Set for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130 at Best Buy, this set sells for $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the eight steak knives, this kit includes just about everything a home chef could need including a sharpening steel and kitchen shears. While Cuisinart recommends hand-washing for these knives, it does ship with a lifetime warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s lead offer is already a fraction of the price of a J.A. Henckels knife block set, there are more affordable options out there as well. The AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set comes in at $25 Prime shipped and includes much of the same pieces as today’s lead deal, just with slightly less steak knives. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,800 Amazon customers.

More on the Cuisinart Artiste Knife Block Set:

The handle is ergonomically designed and textured surface for comfortable control

8″ Chef Knife is a multipurpose knife for mincing and slicing vegetables. The 7″ Santoku Knife is perfect multipurpose knife for dicing and mincing

5.5″ Serrated Utility Knife ideal for cutting breads and vegetables. The 3.5″ Paring Knife is ideal for a variety of small cutting tasks

Please note this set is not dishwasher safe.Lifetime Warranty

