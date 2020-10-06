Cuisinart 17-piece Knife Block Set + lifetime warranty for $60 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 17-piece Cuisinart Artiste Knife Block Set for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $130 at Best Buy, this set sells for $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the eight steak knives, this kit includes just about everything a home chef could need including a sharpening steel and kitchen shears. While Cuisinart recommends hand-washing for these knives, it does ship with a lifetime warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
While today’s lead offer is already a fraction of the price of a J.A. Henckels knife block set, there are more affordable options out there as well. The AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set comes in at $25 Prime shipped and includes much of the same pieces as today’s lead deal, just with slightly less steak knives. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,800 Amazon customers.
- The handle is ergonomically designed and textured surface for comfortable control
- 8″ Chef Knife is a multipurpose knife for mincing and slicing vegetables. The 7″ Santoku Knife is perfect multipurpose knife for dicing and mincing
- 5.5″ Serrated Utility Knife ideal for cutting breads and vegetables. The 3.5″ Paring Knife is ideal for a variety of small cutting tasks
- Please note this set is not dishwasher safe.Lifetime Warranty
