Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-pack of 12-inch DEWALT miter saw blades hits $40

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw Blade 2-Pack (DW3128P5) for $39.98 shipped. For comparison, Lowe’s sells this kit for $60 right now, and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon in over a year. If you’re running a miter or table saw, and are in need of a new blade, this 2-pack has you covered. With one 80-tooth and one 32-tooth blade included, you’ll be able to handle both ripping and crosscutting with ease. Of course, it’ll only fit a 12-inch saw, so do keep that in mind when purchasing. Note: Orders are currently delayed until October 24, but purchasing now locks-in the discounted rate. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Have a 10-inch miter or table saw? This 2-pack of 10-inch DEWALT blades will get you up and going in a flash. With a 60- and 32-tooth blade included, it’s also built to handle both crosscutting and ripping with ease. At under $33 on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

However, the 10-inch Freud Diablo 50-tooth Combo ATB blade is a great all-in-one option on Amazon. While this isn’t a single-purpose blade, ATB 50-tooth combo blades are great for people who can’t change things out all the time. Available for under $31 on Amazon, if you can only buy a single blade, this is the one you should get.

DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw Blade features:

ACCURATE CUTS: DEWALT DW3128P5 80-Tooth 12 in. Crosscutting Tungsten Carbide Miter Saw Blade – 2 Pack, helps you make quick, smooth, and accurate cuts.

TUNGSTEN CARBIDE: Tougher tungsten carbide stays sharper longer

THIN KERF: Thin kerf for fast and smooth cutting action

BLADE VERSATILITY: One blade with 80 teeth and one with 32 teeth for added versatility

REDUCED VIBRATION: Includes carrying bag for easy portability and storage

