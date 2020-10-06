Coffee makers from $30: Braun MultiServe hot + cold, Keurig K-Duo, more

- Oct. 6th 2020 9:01 am ET

Amazon is offering the Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine for $159.96 shipped. Currently matched at Williams-Sonoma where it fetches a regular price of $260. On Amazon, it usually fetches closer to $200 and is now at the lowest price we can find. This model separates itself from the competition with seven programmable brew sizes, three strength options, over ice settings, pod-free single cup serve, hot water for tea, and more. It has “Fast Brew” technology that delivers a full pot in under 8-minutes as well as a three-way sensor system to “closely monitor temperatures throughout the brewing process.” Rated 4+ stars from over 340 Amazon customers. More deals below from $30.

Today’s hot and cold brew coffee maker comes in at well under the comparable Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, but there are more affordable options if you don’t need the specialty features there. The Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker at $45 is a solid bet with 4+ star ratings from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. The 12-cup carafe is great for gatherings and it has a handy pause function for a scooping up a quick cup.

More coffee maker deals:

You’ll also want to browse through our latest coffee feature for more brewing tips and be sure to check out the Instant Pot’s latest K-Cup and Nespresso machine. Our home goods guide is already starting to heat up with multi-cooker deals, bakeware, and more.

More on the Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine:

  • Exact Brew System: The Exact Brew System delivers consistent optimal brewing performance in every cup automatically calculating the precise water flow temperature and speed for every coffee preference
  • Brew Choice Plus Customize your coffee to your liking with the Over Ice Light Gold or Bold setting with the touch of a button
  • Fast Brew Exclusive heating technology delivers a full pot of coffee in under 8 minutes without sacrificing taste
  • Temp Sensor System: Three sensors closely monitor temperatures throughout the brewing process to achieve SCA brewing standards quickly and keep coffee at the perfect temperature

