Grab Intel’s i9-10850KA, ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-F, + 8GB of RAM at $627 (18% off)

Newegg is currently offering a bundle that includes the Intel i9-10850KA 10-core CPU, ASUS ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING Motherboard, and OLOy 8GB DDR4 3600 RAM for $627.97 shipped. If purchased separately, you’d spend nearly $500 on the processor, $260 on the motherboard, and another $30 or so on the RAM, with today’s deal delivering over 18% in savings. Having just built a desktop with the i9-10850K, it’s a solid processor for both content creation or gaming. Plus, I’m a huge fan of ASUS ROG STRIX products as they always offer great quality. While 8GB of RAM isn’t a huge amount, it’s a solid starting place that gets you up and going until there’s a sale on a bigger kit. Ratings are solid across the board for all companies involved here.
Save cash all around when opting for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AC motherboard. Combined, you’ll only spend $380 here while still scoring a solid processor and motherboard. AMD Zen 3 will be announced Thursday, and Gigabyte’s motherboard will already be compatible, making this a solid option if you’re on a tighter budget.
Need power while on-the-go? Well, Apple’s i9-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently up to $400 off as it sets new all-time lows at Amazon. After owning an i9 16-inch MacBook Pro for a few months, I can say that it has ample power for just about any task you throw at it.
Intel i9-10850KA features:
- 10-core/20 threads
- Up to 5.2 GHz Unlocked
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- Avengers Limited Special Edition Box
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!