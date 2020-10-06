Lenovo’s Bluetooth TrackPoint II Keyboard falls to $77.50, more from $18

Lenovo is currently offering its ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II for $77.39 shipped when code ACCEXTRA10 has been applied at checkout. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you over 22%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Lenovo’s ThinkPad Keyboard II brings the iconic TrackPoint mouse alternative to the desktop in a wireless form-factor that can connect to your machine over Bluetooth or a USB dongle. There’s also integrated mouse buttons for an all-in-one form-factor. Other notable features here include USB-C charging with 2-month battery life, programmable hot keys, and more. Over 255 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $18.

Other PC accessories deals at Amazon:

If you’re looking to continue the desktop upgrade with a new gaming laptop, Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 has returned to the Amazon all-time low following a $300 discount. We’re also still seeing BenQ’s 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor on sale for $550 right now, alongside additional monitors from $165 and even more in our PC gaming guide.

ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard features:

The ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard translates the ThinkPad notebook’s iconic typing experience into a stand-alone device. True to form, it features the same dish-shaped ergonomic keycaps for comfort, as well as an integrated TrackPoint for easy navigation in tight spaces without a mouse. It’s versatile and reliable Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB Dongle allows up to 2 devices to connect, and supports both Android and Windows.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!