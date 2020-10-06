Lenovo’s Bluetooth TrackPoint II Keyboard falls to $77.50, more from $18

- Oct. 6th 2020 11:37 am ET

0

Lenovo is currently offering its ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II for $77.39 shipped when code ACCEXTRA10 has been applied at checkout. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you over 22%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Lenovo’s ThinkPad Keyboard II brings the iconic TrackPoint mouse alternative to the desktop in a wireless form-factor that can connect to your machine over Bluetooth or a USB dongle. There’s also integrated mouse buttons for an all-in-one form-factor. Other notable features here include USB-C charging with 2-month battery life, programmable hot keys, and more. Over 255 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $18.

Other PC accessories deals at Amazon:

If you’re looking to continue the desktop upgrade with a new gaming laptop, Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 has returned to the Amazon all-time low following a $300 discount. We’re also still seeing BenQ’s 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor on sale for $550 right now, alongside additional monitors from $165 and even more in our PC gaming guide.

ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard features:

The ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard translates the ThinkPad notebook’s iconic typing experience into a stand-alone device. True to form, it features the same dish-shaped ergonomic keycaps for comfort, as well as an integrated TrackPoint for easy navigation in tight spaces without a mouse. It’s versatile and reliable Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB Dongle allows up to 2 devices to connect, and supports both Android and Windows.

Lorex Home Center

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
lenovo

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

