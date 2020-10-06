LG A9 Stick/Handheld Vac with 80-min. runtime now $280 (Refurb, Orig. $750)

Today only, Woot is offering the LG Cordzero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum in renewed condition for $279.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally fetching $750, this model sells for $500 in new condition at Amazon right now with today’s offer being the lowest we can find by a long shot. This model offers up to 80-minutes of cordless runtime due to the inclusion of two batteries and offers three different storage modes via its charging stand. Alongside the adjustable telescopic wand and a series of other included attachments, this model can transform into a handheld vacuum and ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is well under the price of something like the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, there are more affordable options out there. The Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner won’t run for as long as the Cordzero, but it’s great for quick clean-ups around the house and will save you an additional $180 for a new condition model. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

But if you’re anything like me, you’d rather go with one of those extremely handy robot vacuums instead. We happen to have some great deals running on Roborock’s laser-guided S5 MAX, plus more right here. Be sure to check out the new Roomba i3/+ with dirt disposal unit and the latest DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum while you’re at it.

More on the LG Cordzero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum:

Enjoy a cordless vacuum cleaner that runs up to 80 minutes* thanks to an extra rechargeable battery. *In normal mode without Power Carpet/Floor Nozzle using 2 included batteries

Turn the wireless LG CordZero vacuum on and off or change power levels with the touch of a thumb.

Store the LG CordZero vacuum anywhere with its portable charging stand and three different storage modes. It quickly transforms to a lightweight handheld vacuum for even more versatility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!