Microsoft’s Summer of Savings event discounts Non-Stop, Uncut Gems, more to $5

The Microsoft Store is currently running a Summer of Savings sale offering numerous movies for just $4.99 each. One of our favorites is Non-Stop, which goes for $15 at Google Play. Liam Neeson takes center stage in this “action thriller played out at 40,000-feet in the air.” You’ll follow U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson), who receives a series of cryptic texts that threaten to kill a passenger every 20-minutes until $150 million is transferred to an off-shore account. What happens? You’ll have to watch to find out. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks or swing by Microsoft to see everything on sale.
Our top $5 picks:
- The Founder (Reg. $8+)
- Uncut Gems (Reg. $13+)
- The Choice (Reg. $7)
- Dirty Grandpa (Reg. $7)
- Escape Plan: The Extractors + Bonus (Reg. $8+)
- The Expendables 3 (Reg. $10+)
- Don Jon (Reg. $7)
- Safe House (Reg. $15)
- Gamer (Reg. $8+)
- The Captive (Reg. $10+)
- Good Time (Reg. $8+)
- …and much more…
Don’t forget to swing by Apple’s latest iTunes sale. You’ll find $20 movie bundles across a series of genres, $5 flicks, 4K films, and much more.
More about Non-Stop:
An air marshal springs into action during a transatlantic flight after receiving a series of text messages demanding $150 million into an off-shore account, or someone will die every 20 minutes.
