Microsoft’s Summer of Savings event discounts Non-Stop, Uncut Gems, more to $5

- Oct. 6th 2020 1:44 pm ET

The Microsoft Store is currently running a Summer of Savings sale offering numerous movies for just $4.99 each. One of our favorites is Non-Stop, which goes for $15 at Google Play. Liam Neeson takes center stage in this “action thriller played out at 40,000-feet in the air.” You’ll follow U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson), who receives a series of cryptic texts that threaten to kill a passenger every 20-minutes until $150 million is transferred to an off-shore account. What happens? You’ll have to watch to find out. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks or swing by Microsoft to see everything on sale.

Our top $5 picks:

Don’t forget to swing by Apple’s latest iTunes sale. You’ll find $20 movie bundles across a series of genres, $5 flicks, 4K films, and much more.

More about Non-Stop:

An air marshal springs into action during a transatlantic flight after receiving a series of text messages demanding $150 million into an off-shore account, or someone will die every 20 minutes.

