Old Navy updates your wardrobe with deals from just $10 + extra 30% off totals

- Oct. 6th 2020 1:18 pm ET

0

Old Navy offers up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $10. Prices are as marked. Plus, an extra 30% off your order at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on purchases over $50. For men, the Narrow-Channel Puffer Jacket is a must-have from this sale. This jacket is priced at just $35 and originally was priced at $60. This jacket comes in four color options and is highly-packable, which is great for traveling and storing. It’s also great for layering, versatile, and trendy for this season. Plus, it’s water-resistant and has an easy loop at the neck, so it will hang nicely. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cozy Sherpa Zip-Front Jacket is another standout from this sale. Originally priced at $40, however during the sale you can find them for $25. I love the color hues this jacket comes in and it will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

