Orbit’s digital hose timer is down to $18 at Walmart (Reg. $29+)

Walmart is offering the Orbit Single-Outlet Hose Watering Timer for $18.31 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, it goes for more than $30 at Home Depot, $29 at Amazon, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to schedule watering of your yard, now that it’ll be happening fewer and fewer times per week, this is a fantastic tool for the job. Once you set the time, tell it when to turn on, and how long to run, Orbit’s timer will automatically turn on the water and then off after it runs its schedule. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the digital display and smarter design of today’s lead deal and save big. Amazon has an Orbit physical timer for your hose at just $12.50 Prime shipped. The main thing here is that you’ll need to head outside to turn it on, setting the runtime at that moment, making it not quite as automated as the model above.

While you’re at it, don’t forget that we’re tracking a deal on a Siri-enabled smart thermostat for under $128 shipped at Amazon. You’ll be able to use HomeKit to control this thermostat, allowing you to turn the heat on from anywhere in your house.

Orbit Watering Timer features:

The Orbit 56158 LCD Single Port Hose Faucet Timer offers flexible control of watering duration and frequency. This gardening accessory has a simple and easy installation. The Orbit hose faucet timer connects between a garden hose and faucet. This tool allows you to set times when you want sprinkler systems to water lawns or flowers. The programmable hose faucet timer also allows for control over other functions like how often, how long and the starting time. It also features a rain delay function so that it helps to conserve water. This product also has an extra large LCD screen that makes it easy to read and is created with a durable weatherproof construction. This enables the timer to last during any inclement weather and gives it a long lifespan. Orbit 56158 Single Port Hose Faucet Timer has low power consumption and requires no tools for it to be utilized.

