Osprey’s Flap Backpack is MacBook-ready at $65, more up to 32% off

Amazon is offering the Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack for $64.80 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This backpack boasts a standout style with a padded laptop sleeve that is ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized notebooks. Unlike much of the competition, this offering sets itself apart with a flap-style lid that’s comprised of “durable, weather-resistant material.” Along with your laptop, you’ll also have room to store full-size magazines, a water bottle, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.
More bags on sale:
- Fossil Buckner Leather Backpack: $230 (Reg. $328)
- Osprey Transporter Roll Top Backpack: $68 (Reg. $100)
- Osprey Xenith 75 Backpacking Backpack: $262 (Reg. $350)
- View all…
If none of the options in today’s sale seem to be the right fit, don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Scope Backpack for $109 off alongside several other bags priced from $52. Swing by to see if your next bag may be on sale there.
Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack features:
- Padded laptop sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptop)
- Magazine/document sleeve and internal organization with key clip
- Flap style lid with durable, weather resistant material for reliable protection on your commute
- Heat embossed scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point
- Internal water bottle pocket and front panel vertical zip pocket
