Osprey’s Flap Backpack is MacBook-ready at $65, more up to 32% off

Amazon is offering the Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack for $64.80 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This backpack boasts a standout style with a padded laptop sleeve that is ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized notebooks. Unlike much of the competition, this offering sets itself apart with a flap-style lid that’s comprised of “durable, weather-resistant material.” Along with your laptop, you’ll also have room to store full-size magazines, a water bottle, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the options in today’s sale seem to be the right fit, don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Scope Backpack for $109 off alongside several other bags priced from $52. Swing by to see if your next bag may be on sale there.

Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack features:

Padded laptop sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptop)

Magazine/document sleeve and internal organization with key clip

Flap style lid with durable, weather resistant material for reliable protection on your commute

Heat embossed scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point

Internal water bottle pocket and front panel vertical zip pocket

