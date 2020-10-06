Osprey’s Flap Backpack is MacBook-ready at $65, more up to 32% off

- Oct. 6th 2020 1:15 pm ET

Save 32%
0

Amazon is offering the Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack for $64.80 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This backpack boasts a standout style with a padded laptop sleeve that is ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized notebooks. Unlike much of the competition, this offering sets itself apart with a flap-style lid that’s comprised of “durable, weather-resistant material.” Along with your laptop, you’ll also have room to store full-size magazines, a water bottle, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the options in today’s sale seem to be the right fit, don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Scope Backpack for $109 off alongside several other bags priced from $52. Swing by to see if your next bag may be on sale there.

Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptop)
  • Magazine/document sleeve and internal organization with key clip
  • Flap style lid with durable, weather resistant material for reliable protection on your commute
  • Heat embossed scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point
  • Internal water bottle pocket and front panel vertical zip pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save 32%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil
Osprey

About the Author