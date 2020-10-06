Pack the lunches in a 10-Oz. Thermos Funtainer Food Jar at under $9 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the 10-ounce Thermos Funtainer Food Jar for $8.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 direct from Thermos, they tend to sell in the $15 range at Amazon with today’s offer being a new Amazon 2020 low on the blue colorway, and among the best we have tracked on any of them. Ideal for lunches and road trips, it features vacuum-insulation to keep contents cold for up to 7-hours, or hot for five. You’re also looking at a 10-ounce capacity with “durable” stainless steel construction on both the interior and exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is easily among the most affordable options we can find for a comparable food jar, especially from a band you can trust. One option for something more affordable is this 2-pack of Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers at $6.50 Prime shipped. You won’t get the temperature retention here, but they are also great for leftovers and in the microwave.

If you’re in the market for a new travel mug/water bottle as well, we have great deals live on the popular Contigo options at Amazon from just $9.50 right now. You’ll also find some travel mugs, and a $10 Prime Day credit opportunity, inside of Amazon’s small business gift guide. But be sure to browse through the tech, home, beauty, toy, and product(RED) guides as well.

Thermos products deliver what matters every time. As the leading manufacturer of convenient insulated products for over 100 years, Thermos is trusted by consumers to provide innovative portable containers that promote a safe and healthy lifestyle. Thermos delivers when it matters. Thermos brand products offer superior insulation that keeps food at its maximum temperature retention for hours, and the 10 Ounce FUNtainer food jar is no exception.

