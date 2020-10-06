Timex Expedition Scout Watch for $30.50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch in Brown for $30.67 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This watch is great for everyday wear and it can easily be dressed up or down. The dial features a light-up design to read the time at night and it’s water-resistant up to 50-meters. It also has scratch-resistant glass and is a timeless piece you can wear for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another great option is the Amazon Essentials Digital Chronograph Black Watch for just $17.50. This style is sporty and great for casual wear. It’s also water-resistant up to 165-meters. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide with deals from top brands including Marmot, adidas, and many more.

Timex Expedition Scout Watch featuers:

Adjustable tan 20 millimeter genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Cream dial with date window at 3 o’clock; Full Arabic numerals

Gray 40 millimeter brass case with mineral glass crystal

Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

Water resistant to 50 meter (165 feet): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

