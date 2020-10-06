Your California King-sized Zinus Hybrid Mattress awaits at $202 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 8-inch California King Hybrid Mattress for $202.13 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. That’s $77 off what it has been fetching lately and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in months. Have you been dreaming of a larger mattress? If so, now’s a great time to go all-out with this California King-sized solution. Today’s deal makes the purchase quite affordable, and buyers stand to benefit from a hybrid design that’s said be “soft, yet durable.” Zinus backs this offering with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A new mattress likely means you’re also due for a fresh pair of pillows. The good news is that today’s savings can fully cover two AmazonBasics King Bed Pillows at $35. They’re said to offer “a plush feel” and will arrive in a vacuum-sealed package.

Oh, and if your space is in need of a bit more lighting, don’t forget that we just spotted Amazon’s Rivet Rubberwood Table Lamp for $54. Snagging this deal allows you to cash in on 23% of savings. It boasts a sleek, black cylinder base with brushed steel trim and measures 9.5- by 9.5- by 19-inches.

Zinus 8-inch California King Hybrid Mattress features:

When soft, yet durable foam layers combine with steel innersprings, a match made in mattress heaven happens, resulting in a supportive spring mattress with the right hint of conforming softness

